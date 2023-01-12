Home Sports Thornwell Middle School girls’ defeat Whitmire Sports Thornwell Middle School girls’ defeat Whitmire Cindy Pitts for The Newberry Observer - January 12, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Cindy Pitts for The Newberry Observer WHITMIRE — After a close game, the Thornwell Middle School girls’ basketball team was able to pull ahead in the fourth to take a 26-17 win over Whitmire, Thursday evening. View Comments Newberry clear sky enter location 57.3 ° F 57.5 ° 55.7 ° 34 % 4.1mph 1 % Fri 54 ° Sat 60 ° Sun 63 ° Mon 67 ° Tue 56 °