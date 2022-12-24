PROSPERITY — Niyla Eigner will soon cheer for the Newberry College Wolves after signing her letter of intent to join their cheerleading team.

Eigner, a senior at Mid-Carolina High School, said that Newberry College feels like home.

“The environment and the campus, I just fell in love with it. It’s been my dream to go there for as long as I can remember,” she said.

Eigner, 17, said she has been cheering for six years at Mid-Carolina, but started teaching herself at the age of six.

While attending Newberry College, Eigner plans on majoring in criminology. She also said she is most looking forward to making her dreams come true.

“The biggest is making my mother up in Heaven proud. Hopefully, I can make a slight change in this world and the justice system,” she said.

