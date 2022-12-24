PROSPERITY — Ian Pullen, a Mid-Carolina High School senior, has committed to continuing wrestling at the next level after signing a letter of intent to Coker University.

“I loved the campus and really connected with Coach Rob and the team,” Pullen said as to why he chose Coker.

Pullen, 17, has been wrestling at Mid-Carolina High School all four years and, in early 2022, he was the 3A Wrestling State champion in his weight class.

While attending Coker University, Pullen plans on majoring in sports communications. When it comes to the next level of competition, he is excited to see the training intensity increase.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.