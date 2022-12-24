NEWBERRY — There is a new Little Free Pantry in the City of Newberry thanks to multiple community partners working together to ensure its placement.

The new Little Free Pantry is located in Dr. Julian E. Grant Park (1719 Vincent Street, Newberry) and is the second one in the City of Newberry, the first being located at Summer Memorial Lutheran Church. The placement of the pantries was spearheaded by the Newberry County Young Professionals.

“The Newberry County Young Professionals received a donation from Councilperson David Force to fund a little free pantry, our first is in his district at Summer Memorial Lutheran Church, across from Mollohon Park (on Player Street),” said Jessica Beam Shealy, NYP Board Member. “So, in communication, we knew that Councilperson Jackie Holmes was interested in having a pantry in her community. We also had help from the parks and recreation department and decided to put the Little Free Pantry in Dr. Grants Park.”

Following the funding from Force, the carpentry class at the Newberry County Career Center built the pantry and, with an Action Team with Robert Kopp with Thrivent, the pantry was installed.

Force said he reached out to help fund more pantries after learning about the Little Free Pantry in his community.

“I saw it in the paper and I was so impressed over what the Newberry County Young Professionals were doing. I knew Jessica already and so I reached out to her and asked her what I could do and here we are,” Force said.

Holmes, who represents the community in which Dr. Grant Park is located, said she is very excited to know all these organizations helped make the Little Free Pantry possible.

“It is in a good location, people can drive up and take what they need and if you don’t need anything, I encourage you to put something in,” she said. “Thanks to everyone involved.”

Shealy said the Little Free Pantry concept is “give what you can, take what you need.”

“Anyone is more than welcome to come to either pantry and actually donate food items (non-perishable) and personal care items that can go in those boxes. People can also drop off donations at the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, always taking donations there,” she said. “Monetary donations can be dropped off at the Chamber, as well. Tell them what it is for and they will get it to the Newberry County Young Professionals and we will use it for upkeep and filling the boxes.”

A third Little Free Pantry is already in the works, sponsored by Shealy Services, Gene Shealy, and it will be placed at another location in the community.

“As always, feel free to communicate with us if anyone would like to help. The Chamber is a great first contact, but we have an email as well, newberrycountyyyp@gmail.com,” Shealy said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.