NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School boys basketball team won their third game at home in as many tries as the 2A 10th ranked Bulldogs handed the 5A Chapin Eagles an 87-73 defeat last Tuesday.

Newberry led after every quarter, including having a 17-point advantage heading into the final eight minutes of play.

One Eagle player scored 21 of his team’s 30 points in the final stanza; but the Bulldogs answered with a 27-point run in the same time-frame.

Crishaud Cromer led the Newberry scoring with 22 points, as Ty Davis and Darius Elkins also ended the night in double-digits with 19 and 15 points respectively.

Other Bulldogs that scored for the night included the following: Kenton Caldwell (eight points); Miyquan Darby (seven); Shaquille Good (five); Isaiah Glymph (five); Eric Booker (four); and the two points of Jamel Howse.