The Town of Prosperity kicked off the holiday season on Friday, Dec. 2, with their annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The Town of Prosperity kicked off the holiday season on Friday, Dec. 2, with their annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Niariel Wright helped begin the holiday season in Prosperity by lighting the tree during the Tree lighting Ceremony.

Niariel Wright helped begin the holiday season in Prosperity by lighting the tree during the Tree lighting Ceremony.

