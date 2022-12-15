CLEMSON — Henry Summer, of Henry B. Summer and Co, attended a Timber Tax workshop offered by Clemson University in October. The program covered topics that affect woodland owners and loggers including federal income tax rules on the management of woodland property.

Some of the topics addressed included:

• Woodland tax classification

• Timber sales

• Capital asset and cost recovery

• Expenses of woodland management and protection

• Cost-share payment

• Timber losses

• 1031 like-kind exchanges for timber and timber property

• Surrounding changes to estate and gift tax laws

Guido van der Hoeven was the instructor. He holds a bachelor of science degree in natural resource management and a master’s degree in agricultural economics from Kansas State University.