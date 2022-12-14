NEWBERRY — After a slow start in the first half, the Newberry College men’s basketball team (7-2, 1-0 SAC) kept their winning streak going, defeating the Anderson University Trojans, 62-53, led by another double-double from senior QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio).

McCollum led the Wolves having 21 points, along with 14 rebounds. Senior TJ Brown (Columbia) was also a double-digit point scorer, having 10 points, along with two three-pointers. Junior Andrew Robinson (Lexington) also played a key role, having three three-pointers as well.

Brown knocked down a three-pointer to get the game started before the Trojans would have a short lead through the midway point of the first half. McCollum tied the game up at 12 with a layup with 7:53 left in the half. That layup sparked a 16-point run for the Wolves, seeing two three-pointers from Robinson, jump out to a commanding 26-12 lead with just 2:24 left in the half. The Wolves finished out the half hot, leading 28-15 at the break.

Three pointers from Robinson and Brown helped the Wolves to their largest lead of the night of 17 just minutes into the half. A three-point run for the Trojans helped them cut their deficit massively, getting to within five points with 10:10 left. McCollum helped lead the Wolves to keep a steady lead to finish out the game, finishing off the Trojans 62-53.