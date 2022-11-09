SALISBURY, N.C. — Coming back to Salisbury Community Park for the second time this season, the Newberry College women’s cross-country team posted a 10th-place finish at the South Atlantic Conference championship, hosted by Catawba College Saturday morning.

The duo of junior Ahja Amos and senior Alaya Lindquist came in both together, with Amos in 45th in a time of 26:37.3, followed by Lindquist in 46th running 26:37.7. Freshman Lene Meierjurgen was next in for the Wolves in 77th place with a time of 29:05.5, with sophomore Allison McCauley behind her in 80th place with a time of 29:18.0. Rounding out the scoring for the Wolves was graduate student Destinie Flinch in 93rd place with a time of 33:40.8.

No. 10 Wingate University won the meet with a score of 34 points, followed by Anderson University with 53 points. Host school Catawba scored 78 points for third place.

Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics