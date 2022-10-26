GREENWOOD — The Newberry College field hockey team defeated the Lander Bearcats in overtime by a score of 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore goalkeeper Natalie Fuhrman (York, Pa.) received her second consecutive start and second start of the season for the Wolves.

The Wolves found themselves with a good opportunity to score in the tenth minute when they took penalty corners. The second corner resulted in a shot attempt for sophomore forward Tamsin Bangert (Johannesburg, Z.A.) but the shot was wide and the Wolves began looking for another scoring opportunity.

That opportunity would come in the second quarter when Bangert opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. The Wolves took a pair of penalty corners in the 29th and 30th minutes, but were unable to get a shot attempt from them and settled for taking their one-goal lead to halftime.

The Wolves dominated the third quarter, outshooting the Bearcats 4-2 and taking all three penalty corners of the quarter. Despite the advantage in possession, the Wolves were unable to find the back of the cage in the quarter and took their one-goal lead to the final quarter.

Lander quickly drew the game even again, scoring 36 seconds into the final quarter. The Wolves outshot the Bearcats 4-1 in the quarter but were unable to get any past the keeper and went to overtime for the second consecutive match.

In the 67th minute, junior forward Lily Drury (Ballarat, Australia) found junior defender Hailey Moore (Greenwood, Del.) who scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the second consecutive match.

The Wolves improved to 4-0 in overtime games this season and moved to 5-2 in South Atlantic Conference play.