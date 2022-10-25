NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves men’s tennis team (3-0, 0-0 South Atlantic Conference) defeated the USC-Sumter Fire Ants 7-0 on Thursday afternoon.

The Wolves started strong by taking the double’s point 2-1. Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) and Laurenz Grabia (Altdorf, Germany) defeated their opponents 6-3. Joshua Fritz (Waiblingen, Germany) and Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France) defeated their opponents by a score of 7-5.

In the single’s portion of competition, the Wolves dropped just one set. Sophomore Mateo Bivol defeated his opponent in three sets (4-6, 6-0, 10-2). The five other Wolves competing in the single’s competition defeated their opponents in consecutive sets. Schomburg downed his opponent by a score of 6-4, 6-0. Grabia did so by an impressive 6-2, 6-1. Graduate student Leo Zancheta (Assis, Brazil) won by a score of 6-3, 7-6.

Fritz’s opponent made the match close in the first set, but Fritz prevailed (7-5, 6-2). Blavignat cruised to a victory (6-2, 6-2) to secure the sweep for the Wolves. It is the second sweep of the fall season for the Wolves.