ANDERSON — The Newberry College women’s volleyball team (6-7, 1-4 SAC) returned to Anderson University on September 20 to take on the Trojans in another South Atlantic Conference (SAC) matchup. The Wolves competed in three competitive sets with the Trojans, but fell to Anderson in all three.

The Trojans jumped out early to a 12-5 lead in the first set over the Wolves. A huge 11-1 run, led by sophomore Baylor Herlehy (Auburn, Calif.) who had three kills during the run, sparked a huge comeback taking a 16-13 lead. The Trojans continued to keep it close with the Wolves, eventually sparking a run of their own late, to take the first set 25-22.

The Trojans kept their momentum early in the second set, jumping out to a quick 5-1 lead. That was the only major run the Wolves allowed the Trojans have in the second set, but could not create a big run of their own, falling 25-19.

Freshman Samantha Shaffer (Belle Isle, Fla.) decided it was time for Newberry to start off with the momentum in the third set, having multiple kills on a 6-2 run to start. The Wolves continued to lead until the midway point, when the Trojans small runs allowed them to take a lead over Newberry. The Trojans kept the momentum late to finish off the Wolves, 25-19, taking the match 3-0.

Herlehy and Shaffer each had nine kills to lead the Wolves, with senior Avery Webb (Florence) leading the way with 18 assists.