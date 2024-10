WHITMIRE — In a Friday night lights shocker, the Whitmire Wolverines a 1-A school, took down the 2-A Eau Claire Shamrocks.

With touchdowns by Kayshaun Schumpert, Trey Cromer, Trey Brewer, Keiston Sanders and Wyatt Harsha, the Wolverines dominated the Shamrocks.

The Shamrocks, tried to come back in the second half, but we’re outplayed by the Wolverines.

The Wolverines won 34-24