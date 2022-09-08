WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Wolverines and Mid-Carolina Rebels Friday night game was full of energy and excitement from beginning to end.

The Rebels walked away with a 42-19 win.

Despite a first quarter interception by the Wolverines Ashton Nelson, the Rebels were able to stop the Wolverines and score the first touchdown of the night at the end of the quarter.

The Rebels A. J. Jackson wasted no time at the beginning of the second quarter, scoring a 58 yard return touchdown. Chris Chapman scored the extra point. Jackson scored his second touchdown, bringing the score to 21-6 at the half.

The Wolverines were not able to capitalize on being the receiving team at the start of the third, due to two fumbles.

The Rebels Kyan Suber had a 72 yard completion with the extra point, giving the Rebels a 28-6 lead.

The Wolverines Kayshaun Schumpert scored a touchdown bringing the score to 28-12. The Rebels answered that with two more touchdowns. The third quarter ended with the Rebels leading 42-12.

Ross Williams of the Wolverines scored the last touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter.