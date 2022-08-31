NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves field hockey team was tabbed fifth in the SAC preseason coaches’ poll, prior to the 2022 season.

Converse College tops the poll with 61 points and five of the nine available first place votes followed by Limestone with 54 points and three first place votes. Belmont Abbey comes in third with 54 points and the final first place vote.

Mount Olive is the lone school ranked above Newberry without a first place vote, receiving 47 points. Newberry, in fifth, received 38 pints.

Following the Wolves are Coker in sixth with 27 points, Wingate in seventh with 19 points, and Lander in eighth with 14 points. Lincoln Memorial rounds out the poll with 10 points.

The Wolves return two of their top four scorers from the 2021 campaign. Junior forward Lily Drury (Ballarat, Australia) are the teams top returning scorers, accounting for a combined 28 points. Crowder tallied seven goals in 2021 and Drury accounted for five goals and four assists last season. Carly Ellis (Virginia Beach, Va.) tallied 12 points on five goals and two assists in 2021.

The Wolves begin the season at home as they host the Pace Setters on Sept. 1.