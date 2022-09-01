WHITMIRE — After a two hour rain delay, the Whitmire Wolverines beat Spartanburg Christian Academy 41-24.

Kayshaun Schumpert scored first and, not to be outdone, Kingston Sanders scored; Wyatt Harsha had a touchdown and a field goal; Trey Brewer and Ashton Nelson also had touchdowns.

Blake Stribble, the Whitmire quarterback, ran for two first downs.

The opposition fumbled the ball six times and the Wolverines were able to recover four of them.

Spartanburg was able to get two touchdowns in the first half and one touchdown with one field goal in the second half.