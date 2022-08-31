NEWBERRY — The weekend wrapped up for the Wolves in a showdown against the Trojans of Mount Olive. In spite of a second half goal, the Wolves couldn’t pull off a comeback victory.

The match would get off to a relatively quick start as Uriel Zarracan opened the scoring for the match, getting into the right position to bury home a goal after the eighth minute.

The Trojans would answer right back with a goal of their own after the 17th minute to tie the match at one all. The first half would continue with both teams taking turns creating chances until a second goal by the Trojans made the score 2-1 heading into the second half.

The second half commenced, with the Wolves needing to take advantage of their opportunities to get the desired result. That opportunity came right after the 61st minute as Henok Awoke would take his chance and bury the goal to tie the match at two apiece. The tie would not last long, unfortunately, as Mount Olive were able to secure a third goal after the 63 minute. Newberry would continue to push on for the remainder of the half, but the result would not be as the Wolves drop their second match, 3-2.

Speaking on the tough loss, Coach Justin Cook would go on to talk about how he was proud of his team for the fast start and with the fact that his team battled back from a deficit again in the second half.

Despite the heavy minutes after the match against Flagler and having to resort to using more of his bench, he remains optimistic going forward into the season.

“There’s a lot to build on…a little disappointed with the result, but there was a lot of good,” he said.