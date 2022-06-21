NEWBERRY — Braylin Marine was named All-American by all three organizations that give out the honor on the Division II level.

Marine was named to the first-team by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association while picking up second-team honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association as well as the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Marine, earning the honors in his shortstop position, hit .431 on the season while tallying 59 runs scored, 73 RBIs and 32 stolen bases. He finished the season with the conference lead in batting average, hits, doubles, triples and RBIs. He ranked among the top players in the country in hits, doubles and RBIs as well. On top of that, he made waves in the Newberry College record books as he now sits in the top-10 in season batting average, hits, RBIs and stolen bases, among others. He also tied two single-game records with his hit total against Coker and swiping four bags against Mount Olive on the road earlier in the season.

One of the best defensive shortstops in the country, he posted a .945 fielding percentage and has a strong chance at being awarded a Gold Glove award when announced at the end of June.