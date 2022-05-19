NEWBERRY — The William C. Blackmon Athletic Memorial Foundation will hold their second annual golf tournament this Saturday at the Newberry Country Club (414 Country Club Road, Newberry) at 9 a.m.

All proceeds from the tournament will go toward supporting the foundation, which is dedicated to the advancement of athletics at Newberry College in memory of William C. Blackmon, former Newberry College football player, local business owner, and loving husband and father.

Leah Blackmon said the foundation has made a number of contributions since its founding. This includes naming rights to the nutrition bar at the Younts Performance Center; $15,000 toward Phase II of the Athletic Stadium in William Blackmon’s name; money toward Newberry College SAC Championship rings; and this year they will be giving out their first scholarship from the foundation.

While the tournament is already filled up, you can still contribute to the foundation by visiting their Facebook page, William C. Blackmon Athletic Memorial Foundation or by contacting Eddie Hyman (803-924-2884) or a member of the Blackmon family.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.