NEWBERRY — Big Lots, Inc., a leading home discount retailer, announced the grand opening of its newest store in Newberry on May 21. Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store’s grand opening as well as scratch-off cards for the first 100 customers for a potential reward of up to $250 off a purchase. Both offers will be valid throughout the grand opening weekend, Saturday, May 21 through Sunday, May 22.

The 30,784 sq. ft. store is located at 1937 Wilson Road and offers an array of deals on everything for the home including Big Lots’ exclusive brands like Broyhill furniture and home décor items, plus a variety of products from national brands and an assortment of private labels all under one roof.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Big Lots experience to Newberry with the opening of our newest location,” said Bruce Thorn, Big Lots president and CEO. “We’ve put a lot of thought into the layout, design and visual appeal of the store to elevate the shopper experience and help our customers live bigger and better.”

Big Lots offers a unique shopping experience — part treasure hunt, part bargain hunt and part everyday necessities, along with special Big Buys — items bought in limited quantities at exceptional prices. Customers looking for additional ways to “save big” can sign up for Big Lots’ loyalty program, BIG Rewards, which was named to Newsweek’s list of “America’s Best Loyalty Programs.”

The company’s national brand campaign, “Be A BIGionaire,” invites savvy shoppers to feel like a million bucks when they hunt for the best deals at their neighborhood Big Lots. The campaign was created based on research findings that Big Lots customers love to live big at home—including celebrating every holiday to the extreme and outfitting their homes with high-quality, on-trend furniture and décor that has exceptional value.

Big Lots has implemented services like contactless curbside pickup, same-day delivery and Buy Online, Pick Up In Store through BigLots.com to limit interactions, while still providing friendly customer service and a top-notch shopping experience.