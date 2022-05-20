NEWBERRY – The Nu Nu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc is hosting their inaugural water safety clinic, Swim 1922.

Sigma Gamma Rho is dedicated to promoting swim participation and decreasing drowning rates in Black communities. As an opportunity for diversity and inclusion, the Swim 1922 initiative partners with USA Swimming to strengthen both organizations’ commitment to teach water safety and swimming to adults and children. One of its primary objectives is to reduce fear and apprehension of learning to swim.

Members of Nu Nu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc will be meeting at the Newberry YMCA, 8220 Jollystreet Road, Newberry, on Saturday, May 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Activities include games with prizes for kids and adults, water safety trivia, and swimming instruction.