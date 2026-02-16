The Newberry College Wolves baseball team swept a three-game series to start the South Atlantic Conference season by beating Anderson 18-3 and 4-0 Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s doubleheader sweep improved the Wolves winning streak over the Trojans to 19 consecutive games.

NEWBERRY — In the opener Bryson Nuckols drove in a career-high six runs highlighted by a 3-run home run and a two-run double to spark the Wolves offense while freshman right hander Nick Riedel pitched a complete game one-hit shutout in the nightcap.

After rallying from a 5-0 first inning deficit to win game one of the series 7-6 Friday night, the Wolves turned the tables on the Trojans quickly in the first game by scoring four runs in the top of the first inning Saturday.

The Wolves continued the offensive onslaught with two runs in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth and seven in the fifth to cap the scoring.

Keillor Osbon, Friday’s winning pitcher, picked up three hits and drove in three runs, Finn McLaughlin had three hits and three runs scored, Logan Busenlehner hit a two-run home run and finished with three RBI, Luke Compton had two hits and scored three times and Jomar Lugo went 2-for-2 with two walks, three runs scored and a pair of RBI.

Freshman Will Rissmiller earned his first collegiate victory by working two innings of one-hit relief.

In the nightcap, Riedel was dominate allowing only two baserunners while striking out eight, walking one, allowing just one hit and throwing 81 pitches over seven inning to improve to 2-0 while lowering his season earned run average to 1.13. He has struck out 16 and walked just three in 16 innings this season.

Riedel retired the first 10 hitters he faced to start the game and the final eight batters to end the contest.

Newberry scored two runs in the third and fifth innings with Lugo and Nuckols each driving in a run apiece and the other two runs scoring on Anderson fielding errors.

The Wolves pitching staff held the previously unbeaten Trojans to six earned runs over 23 innings for a 2.34 series earning run average after Anderson had entered the series averaging 13.7 runs per game.

It is the Wolves first league opening sweep since 2022 and the first league opening road sweep since 2009.

The Wolves travel to Erskine on Tuesday, Feb. 18th for the next game.