NEWBERRY — The Clinton-Laurens-Newberry Tennis Association has been selected to host a USTA National Tennis Month event.

This event will be held via its 10th Annual Mac Harrison Memorial Round Robin Doubles Tournament on Saturday, May 28, at the Oakland Tennis Center, 1448 First Street, Newberry, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Each player will play three sets with a different partner, against different doubles competition. There will be two divisions for both women and men:

1) 2.5 and 3.0.

2) 3.5 and 4.0.

There is no charge, however, a donation will be appreciated as all proceeds go towards our two tennis summer youth camps (Laurens and Newberry). The CLNTA is a 501(c)(3), tax-exempt, nonprofit organization.

To sign up, contact Martha Wilder at mbjwilder@gmail.com with the subject line: Mac, content: name, desired division, phone number, email address.