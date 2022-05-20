NEWBERRY – Henry Schein Medical, the U.S. medical business of Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), announced Caitlin Hart, head athletic trainer at Newberry High School, as the winner of the second annual Henry Schein Medical Athletics and Schools 2022 Rising Star Award.

The award celebrates emerging athletic trainers with one to five years of experience in the sports medicine industry.

In honor of National Athletic Training Month observed in March, the award recognizes recently graduated athletic trainers who have not yet reached a senior chief-level position, but have a strong career trajectory with the potential of forward advancement and appointment at the highest levels of the profession. The Rising Star Award program kicked off in 2021 with Darlene Eckhardt, head athletic trainer at the Buffalo Beauts, a professional women’s ice hockey team, becoming Henry Schein’s first Rising Star.

Hart, this year’s Rising Star, was honored for creating an Athletic Training Student Aid Program, establishing Newberry High School as a nationally recognized Safe Sports School, and securing a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, to place new automated external defibrillators at all on-campus athletic facilities. Through the Athletic Training Student Aid Program, Hart serves as a mentor for students who volunteer their time to observe the professional duties and responsibilities of an athletic trainer. Additionally, because of Hart’s contributions, the program has expanded access to care for all sports teams at Newberry High School.

Hart was among the six finalists who demonstrated ongoing achievements and contributions to their institutions and the profession:

The finalists were nominated by their peers and selected by a panel comprised of athletic trainers and industry experts in the field. Together, the committee members have a combination of more than 30 years in the industry, bringing experience from an athletic training perspective of broadly diverse size, type, and geographic distribution.

“We are excited to present Caitlin Hart with the 2022 Rising Star Award, recognizing her accomplishments and valuable role as a mentor, leader, and essential health care professional,” said Eric Kearns, director of sales, Henry Schein Medical’s Athletics and Schools business. “Day in and day out, athletic trainers show up for their athletes, dedicating countless hours to ensure optimal health and safety. Thanks to athletic trainers like Caitlin Hart, Dylan Bradley, Lauren Burish, Sheldon Burgess, Brittany Cardone and Lauren White, the future of athletic training is bright.”