Even through the trials we have to go through, we can survive them all if we put our faith in Jesus. If we choose to keep our eyes on God and not the situation we are facing, God will take us through the problems.

When we look to the Lord, we exercise an act of faith that can mean the difference between victory and defeat.

We have a choice. We can be obsessed with our problems, constantly keeping them on our mind, or we can concentrate on the Lord, who can help us solve our problems.

If we dwell on our problems it generates stress, anxiety, anger and fear. Then we are drained spiritually and our faith is weak. But choosing to fix our minds on Christ, builds our faith and provides true peace.

There are times in our life we have to stop and realize God is God and beside Him there is no other. Things in life will crowd Him out of our heart and mind if we will let them.

Isaiah 26:3-4: “Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee. Trust ye in the Lord for ever: for in the Lord Jehovah is everlasting strength.”

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.