NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy varsity girls basketball are still in search of their first win of the season and unfortunately, it didn’t come against the Lady Eagles of Richard Winn. Newberry Academy(0-8) fell 64-9 to Richard Winn Academy on Friday, Jan. 23rd.

Newberry Academy’s season has been a learning experience with their young talent, but they have played hard every game and this game was no different. Despite giving their best efforts, it was still not enough to overcome the sharp shooting of Richard Winn.

The visiting Eagles of Richard Winn Academy dominated this game from start to finish. They scored 26 points in the first quarter and held Newberry Academy scoreless.

The second quarter didn’t get much better for the home team Eagles as they were held to just two points and found themselves trailing 42-2 at halftime.

Newberry Academy was outscored 22-7 in the second half and remain winless on the season. The Lady Eagles will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 29th at home against Wardlaw Academy. Tip-off will be at 6:00 p.m.

