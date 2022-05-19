NEWBERRY — The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced their 2022 Softball Academic All-District Teams.

The Newberry team saw two players honored in Tedi Nunn and Hannah Towery.

The duo are the tenth and eleventh Newberry Softball players to earn the honor. Towery and Nunn were a part of eight total players from the South Atlantic Conference that made the 14-member first team.

Hannah Towery holds a cumulative 3.83 GPA in her organizational development and leadership graduate program at Newberry. Towery already graduated with her Bachelors of Education last year with a 3.84 GPA. Tedi Nunn is a junior biology major and currently holds a perfect 4.0 GPA.

The duo will now move to the Academic All-American ballot which will be announced in early June.