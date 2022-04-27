NEWBERRY — Newberry High School’s varsity baseball team went 1-3 in the Sandlapper Classic Spring Break Tournament hosted by Gilbert High during the week of April 11.

In game two of the Sandlapper Classic, the Bulldogs played the Vikings of Spring Valley High. Newberry jumped out to an early lead by scoring one in the top of the first inning. The Vikings answered by scoring five of their own to go up 5-1. The score remained the same until the Bulldogs opened it up by scoring seven in the top of the fourth to go up 8-5. The Vikings answered with one in the bottom of the fourth, but the Dogs were able to hold on as they won by a score of 8-5. Junior Kayven Gibson (2-0) got the start and the win on the mound going 3.1 innings with four hits, one run and one strikeout. Senior Ryan Barnett came in late on the mound and secured his second save of the year. Junior Miyquan Darby, freshman Bryce Satterwhite, and senior Colby Bickley led the Dogs at the plate with Darby going 3-4 with two runs and a stolen base, Satterwhite going 1-2 with a run and an RBI, and Bickley going 1-2 with a run and an RBI.

The Bulldogs had a quick turnaround as they played the host team and defending 3A state champion Gilbert Indians in game three of the Sandlapper Classic. The Indians opened up the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first followed by one in the third and one in the fourth. The Bulldogs finally decided to get the bats going in the fifth inning as they put two runs on the board to make the score 4-2. The Indians put up two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to go up 6-2 which ends up being the final score. Senior Coye Cutshall (3-2) pitched another great game on the mound, but was handed the loss while pitching six innings, giving up five hits, one earned run, one strikeout, and three walks. Freshman Bryce Satterwhite and sophomore Adam Riefsnyder, led the Dogs at the plate. Satterwhite went 2-3 and Riefsnyder went 1-2 with an RBI.

Game four and the final game of the Sandlapper Classic featured Newberry versus the White Knoll Timberwolves. White Knoll began the scoring in the bottom of the second with two runs. Newberry answered back in the top of the fourth with four runs of their own and then added one more in the top of the sixth to make it 5-2. In the bottom of the sixth the wheels came off for Newberry as they allowed five runs to make it 7-5 with White Knoll leading, and that was the final score. Sophomore Liam Davenport (1-0) get the no decision on the mound while pitching 4.2 strong innings and giving up five hits, two runs and striking out one. Again, the Bulldogs were led at the plate by freshman Bryce Satterwhite and sophomore Noah Mills. Satterwhite went 1-2 with two runs and one RBI and Mills went 1-2 with two RBI.

The Bulldogs now sit at 12-6 on the year and 5-2 in region play.