NEWBERRY — Keep America Beautiful is celebrating the Great American Cleanup’s 24th year in 2022, between March 21, to June 22. The Great American Cleanup, the nation’s largest community improvement, creates positive change and impact in local communities.

The West End Home and Neighborhood Watch sponsored their third litter pick up on Saturday, March 19, at 8:30 a.m.

“All who came out to help had a great time just knowing they made a difference. A special thanks to The Living Hope Foundation Executive Director, Mr. John Glasgow, who provided lunch, and Mrs. Crista Lukoski, district coordinator for the Newberry County Soil and Water Conservation District,” said Councilperson Jackie Holmes.