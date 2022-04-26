SUMTER — The No. 17 Newberry College women’s tennis team (23-3, 10-3 SAC) came away with a 4-0 victory over the fifth-seeded Tusculum Pioneers in the South Atlantic Conference quarterfinals on April 21.

“Our girls dominated the match from the very first point,” said Assistant Coach Elias Fernandez. “We are playing great tennis, and the girls are hungry for more.”

The Wolves hit the ground running in doubles play as the pairings of Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama)/Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) and Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England)/Amy Griffiths (Liverpool, England) were both able to secure 6-3 victories at the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles positions, respectively, to secure the doubles point and give Newberry the early lead.

Castaneda continued to make her presence known as the South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year asserted her dominance at the top singles position for a 6-0, 6-2 victory. Chamoun continued the impressive display, earning a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles to put the Wolves one win away from securing a spot in the semifinals. Then, Griffiths was there to heed the call as she earned a 6-3, 6-1 win at the No. 3 singles to clinch the match overall and secure a spot in the semifinals.