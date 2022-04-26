SUMTER — The No. 17 Newberry College women’s tennis team (23-4, 10-4 SAC) fell to the top-seeded Queens Royals in the South Atlantic Conference semifinals by a score of 4-0 on Friday.

The Royals took an early lead by securing the doubles point with 6-3 victories at the No. 2 and No. 3 positions. Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) were in a very competitive match at the top doubles position, and even took a 4-3 lead. However, that match was left unfinished due to the doubles point having been clinched.

Chamoun put forth a strong effort in singles play, but ultimately fell 6-3, 6-3 to No. 39 ranked Jill Morse at the No. 2 singles position. Queens then claimed the No. 5 singles position to go up 3-0. Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) produced an impressive first set as she forced a decisive tiebreaker, but it was not enough as the Royals secured the 4-0 victory overall. Despite the match having already been decided, Amy Griffiths (Liverpool, England) had a solid outing as she won her first set 6-3 at the No. 3 singles position prior to the matches conclusion due to it having been clinched.