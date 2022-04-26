PROSPERITY — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office along with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a drowning that occurred in the Prosperity area of Newberry County. The call was received by 911 Communications at approximately 11:15 a.m. on April 25, 2022.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Edgar Hofe, 78, of Gettysburg, Penn., as the victim in this incident. An autopsy is scheduled for this week.

This incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and Department of Natural Resources.