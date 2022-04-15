NEWBERRY — Over her high school career she has set records and won most awards in her SCISA league and Daja Taylor capped her career with signing to play college ball.

Taylor narrowed her choices to Columbia International University in Columbia, Newberry College or to play for former Newberry College Coach Sean Page at Auburn University at Montgomery. On Friday, she announced to her family, coaches and peers at Newberry Academy that she would be attending CIU on both athletic and academic scholarships.

Taylor said that she feels great about the decision and being able to play basketball at the college level.

Newberry Academy (NA) Athletic Director Scott Gardner said that she is the school’s leading female scorer.

During her high school career she scored 2,416 points and averaged 21.7 points per game and was 79.3% from the free throw line and this year made 78 three pointers. In addition, she maintained a 4.7 GPA.

Newberry Head of School Nichole May said she is very proud of Taylor and excited about her decision.

“While NA is second to none at preparing and sending kids to some great universities,” said Barry Kesler, basketball coach. “It’s not everyday that we have an athlete planning to continue their career at the next level. This has been a goal of Daja’s for as long as I have known her so I couldn’t be any prouder or happier for her.”

He added that it is even sweeter that she is staying relatively close to home, so her local supporters can go watch her play often.

“Daja has bailed me out, as a coach, on numerous occasions and helped lead NA to the only girls basketball state championships in program history,” Kesler said.

He expects her to do the same thing for CIU coaches and their program over the next four years.

Gardner said that in achieving her success at the high level equated into Taylor having lots of early morning and weekend practices and workouts.

In addition to being a leader on the basketball court, Taylor was also a star in the school’s volleyball program, which also captured back-to-back state championships.

“I am happy for her. This is a dream come true,” said Travis Gilliam, volleyball coach and assistant basketball coach. ”Go Rams!”

Taylor’s parents Darrell and Jackie Taylor both say they are proud of their daughter and excited to see her play ball at the next level.