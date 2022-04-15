When someone wants to talk to us about a problem or some kind of trouble they are going through, do we keep it to ourselves, or do we go about telling others? When a person has enough confidence in us to share the things they are troubled about, we should never be the one to help the grapevine grow.

We should be honored when someone comes to us or calls and ask us to pray about something, this means they have enough confidence in us to know that God will hear our prayers. What a blessing!

It’s all Jesus, because within ourselves, we are nothing. But with Jesus, we can do all things.

Solomon wrote some strong words about this subject. We should listen to his wise counsel and remember it the next time someone talks to us in confidence. When someone talks to us in confidence, let’s not repeat it.

“Confidence in an unfaithful man in time of trouble is like a broken tooth, and a foot out of joint.” Proverbs 25:19.

When we are tempted to tell someone what someone has talked to us about, let’s not yield.

“He that goeth about as a talebearer revealeth secrets: therefore meddle not with him that flattereth with his lips.” Proverbs 20:19.

The only one we should tell about another person’s problem is the Lord.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.