SALISBURY, N.C. — The No. 19 Newberry College women’s tennis team (20-3, 7-3 SAC) picked up a 5-2 South Atlantic Conference victory on the road at Catawba on April 9.

The Wolves hit the ground running in doubles as Ish Singh (Gurugram, India) and Lucy Spice (Maidstone, England) wasted no time earning a 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles. Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) and Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) were not far behind, securing a 6-2 victory at the top doubles position. Amy Griffiths (Liverpool, England) and Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) then took care of business with a 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles to complete the sweep of doubles play.

Chamoun started singles play by securing a 6-2, 6-1 victory in the No. 2 singles match, and Singh kept the momentum going with a 6-3, 6-3 win at the No. 4 singles position. Castaneda then used a dominant first set to take the top singles position by a score of 6-0, 6-3, securing the match overall. With the match in hand, Griffiths was also awarded with a victory by default after her opponent retired in the second set. Catawba was able to take the No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches late, but it was too little too late as the Wolves secured their second 20-win campaign in program history.