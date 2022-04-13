WHITMIRE — The Whitmire varsity baseball team dropped a Region 1-A contest to Dixie by a score of 8-3 on April 6.

Senior Joseph Dillard (1-4) took the loss for Whitmire, throwing five innings and giving up five earned runs. Junior Ross Williams pitched the last two innings giving up one earned run. Offensively, Whitmire was lead by junior Trent Blackwell who was 2 for 4. Senior Cason English was 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

“We are working to find a way to put a complete game together. We are not throwing enough strikes, making errors at inopportune times, and giving away at-bats,” said Coach Chris Martin.