NEWBERRY — The Newberry softball team got back to winning ways as they took down the Catawba Indians in a conference doubleheader, on a blustery Saturday at the Smith Road Complex. The wins moved the Wolves to 30-12 on the year and 11-7 in SAC play.

Game one:

Catawba struck first with an unearned run in the first and an RBI single in the second to take a 2-0 lead. Catawba was very patient with their at-bats and made Lindsey Foster work to get them out. However, Newberry capitalized off several Catawba errors and plated three unearned runs. One from a sacrifice fly from Mady Brown, an RBI single from Tori Rose, and Tedi Nunn scored on a throwing error as Catawba tried to double a runner off on a Vanessa Wilson lineout.

Those two early runs would be all the offense Catawba would get. Brittany Crowson entered the game in the third and proceeded to slam the door shut as she struck out eight batters in five innings of work en route to her fifth win of the season.

Newberry plated three more runs in the fifth as Sierra Brogdon and Hannah Towery each recorded RBI singles and Mady Brown brought a run home on a fielding error by Catawba. The Wolves got two more in the sixth off of a double steal that brought Amber Dalfonso home. An RBI single from Sierra Brogdon brought home Emily Hughes to give the game the final score of 8-2 after Crowson struck out the side in the seventh.

Game two:

Catawba once again took an early lead in the first, but the Wolves responded with a flurry of runs in the bottom half of the inning. They sent nine batters to the plate and scored five runs. Mady Brown brought home two with a single and then Nunn and Hughes each recorded RBI doubles with Nunn’s bringing home two and Hughes’ bringing home one to make it an early 5-1 Newberry lead.

However, the Indians continued to prove to be tough outs as they recorded three hits with two strikes, including a two RBI double that capped a four run inning to tie the game at five.

The Newberry bullpen came in and shut the door on the Catawba offense the rest of the way. Abby Berg came in for the last five innings and only faced three batters over the minimum while shutting out Catawba.

The Wolves took the lead back in the third as they loaded the bases with no one out. Nunn brought home a run with a walk and Hughes plated another with an RBI fielder’s choice to give Newberry a 7-5 lead. The Wolves scored two more in the fourth as Brown recorded her fifth RBI of the day with a single to score Hannah Towery. Nunn capped the scoring with an RBI groundout making it 9-5. Berg retired eight of the next ten batters to secure her first win of the season.