NEWBERRY — The Newberry softball team used a five run first inning and never looked back as they defeated the UVA-Wise in game one of a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader. In game two, despite clutch hitting and great defensive plays, the Cavaliers escaped the Smith Road Complex with a split. The Wolves now sit at 24-8 overall and 5-3 in SAC play and are currently fifth in the conference standings.

Game one: Newberry 11, Virginia-Wise 0 (F/5)

The Wolves got off to a hot start in game one and never looked back. They put up five runs in the first and second innings. Sierra Brogdon scored on an error, Vanessa Wilson added two more via an RBI single, Tedi Nunn added another RBI single, and Tori Rose concluded the first inning scoring with an RBI groundout to give the Wolves a comfortable 5-0 lead.

The Scarlet and Gray repeated the feat in the second inning as they got runs from a Hailey Hill RBI single and a Mackenzie Turner two-RBI double to make it 8-0. The final two runs of the inning came from Turner scoring on an error and Wilson scoring on a Kasey Widmyer sacrifice fly. Tori Rose added the 11th and final run in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single.

Although the Wolves scored 11, Kasey Widmyer only needed one with a five-inning complete game, her fifth. She only gave up two hits, walked none, and faced only one batter more than the minimum.

Game two: Virginia-Wise 6, Newberry 4 (F/8)

Just as they did in game one, the Wolves struck first as Sierra Brogdon blasted a third inning solo shot onto the berm in right center field to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead.

Sullivan held the Cavaliers at bay for the first four innings. However, she ran into trouble in the fourth as the Cavaliers got two on with one out but an outfield assist from Wright gunned down the potential tying run at the plate to preserve the Wolves lead.

Wise got their first runs of the afternoon via a solo home run in the top of the fifth. However, the Wolves responded right back as Emily Hughes singled and advanced to second when the ball took a bad hop and advanced to third on a Wright ground out. That brought up Brodgon again who gave the Wolves the lead with an RBI single.

The Cavaliers took the lead in the top of the seventh with a solo home run, but were held there. The Wolves did not go away quietly, a Brogdon sac fly scored Tori Rose to give Brogdon her third RBI of the game. The game went to extra innings tied at three.

Wise made a statement in the top of the eighth as they got a three run home run, ending Sullivan’s outing. Lindsey Foster came in and retired the next three batters but Newberry did not come back and the Cavaliers secured the split.