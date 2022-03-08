NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s lacrosse team (4-1, 0-1 SAC) rewrote the record books by taking the most shots (56), scoring the most goals (25), and earning the most points (36) in a game in program history.

The Wolves also took a 25-9 victory over the Emmanuel College Lions.

Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.) got the Wolves off to an early start with a quick score one minute into the game. The Lions scored a pair of goals to take a 2-0 lead. However, the Wolves responded in force by scoring six-straight goals including an early hat trick from Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta). The Lions were able to find the back of the net one more time, but Sierra Hummell (Myrtle Beach) found Johnston for the score with just over 20 seconds remaining in the period to give the Wolves an 8-3 lead.

The second period proved to be more competitive with both teams trading goals. Johnston was able to get a hat trick of her own early in the quarter after taking a nice feed from Marissa Plumer (Chester, Md.) while playing a woman down due to a penalty. Plumer found Wood for another score, and a few minutes later, Wood dished out an assist to Keegan Hanson (Rockledge, Fla.) who was able to sneak the ball past the goalkeeper. Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) and Plumer also scored goals of their own late in the quarter to send the Wolves into halftime leading 13-6.

The Lions opened up the scoring in the third quarter, but Wood and Richardson wasted no time responding, quickly combining for three-straight goals. Plumer was able to get her hat trick after taking the lob pass from Wood, and Robin Hall (Rockledge, Fla.) followed that up by scoring back-to-back goals of her own, forcing a running clock due to a 10-goal lead. Serena Elias (Myrtle Beach) converted on a free position attempt to put the Wolves up 20-9 going into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was all Newberry as the Wolves scored five goals while shutting out the Lions. Richardson was able to complete a hat trick of her own, and Kendall Sewell (Bel Air, Md.) scored as well as the Wolves earned a dominant 25-9 victory while breaking the Newberry College scoring record in the process.

Wood led the way offensively with 11 points on seven goals and four assists. Plumer and Richardson each had four goals with Plumer leading all players with five assists. Johnston finished with three goals while Hall had two. Meanwhile, Elias, MacKenzie Watson (Tampa, Fla.), Adriana Hart (Franklin County, Va.), Hanson, and Sewell each had one. Plumer and Hart scooped up five and four ground balls, respectively. Wood and Richardson would also secure eight draw controls each.