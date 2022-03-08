NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced that Rob Best, of Pawleys Island, has been reelected chair of the Board of Trustees.

The retired insurance executive and 1971 Newberry graduate marks his third term on the board, having joined in March 2016. Best has served as chair since September 2018, when he succeeded Hugo “Hap” Pearce, class of 1967.

The board also paid respects to board member William “Wick” Ashburn III, class of 1969, who passed away Dec. 30.

February’s meeting was also the last for members Joe “Trey” Castles, class of 1994; Eddie Havird, class of 1976; and Frank Snyder, class of 1970.