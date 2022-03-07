BROCKPORT, N.Y. — The Newberry field hockey team has been named as a National Academic Team by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA). The Wolves have earned this honor in every season in the program’s history.

In order to earn the title of National Academic Team, a team must earn a cumulative GPA of above a 3.0 for the first semester of the current academic year. The Newberry field hockey team earned a team average of a 3.5 GPA during the fall 2021 semester.

“Out of 31 of our student-athletes, 28 of them earned a GPA of 3.0 or higher,” said Head Coach Hannah Dave. “We continue to set our standards high for the academic success of our student athletes and we are so proud of all our Wolves that put in the effort to achieve the individual and team goals set forth.”