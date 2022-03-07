SOUTH CAROLINA — The U.S. Attorney’s Office is sponsoring the 19th Annual Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Logo Contest. The statewide contest invites students to illustrate how to help prevent gun violence in schools by designing a logo for use on upcoming PSN publications.

The contest is open to all South Carolina grade school students and entries will be categorized into four grade divisions: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. A winner will be selected from each of the four divisions, and each division winner will receive $50. An overall winning logo will be chosen from the four division winners and will receive an additional $50 prize for a total of $100.

The winning entries will be selected by “The Insiders,” a select group of students from the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, who travel throughout the state encouraging children and promoting community awareness of the consequences of juvenile crime. In addition to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, the United States Attorney’s Office is proud to partner with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers’ Association and the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association for this year’s contest.

Entries should be consistent with the theme “Preventing Gun Violence in Our Schools.” The deadline for submissions is April 1, 2022. If your student is interested in participating, contact your local school as contest information has been sent to all South Carolina schools. Applications and contest rules may also be found on our website at www.justice.gov/usao-sc/programs/ceasefire/project-sentry/contest-winners/contest-rules.

PSN focuses on reducing violent crime in our communities through enforcement, reentry, and prevention initiatives. The annual logo contest is an important prevention initiative that has proven to be an effective way to engage our students in meaningful conversation about preventing gun crimes amongst our young people and ensuring a safe learning atmosphere for our children. For more information on the contest and to view winning logos from previous years, please visit www.justice.gov/usao/sc/programs/logowinners.html.