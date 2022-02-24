FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — Heading across state lines for the first time in this season, the Newberry College (8-0) baseball team took a 15-4 win over the Lions of Emmanuel College on February 16.

The Wolves were dominate on the mound with a brilliant starting performance from sophomore right-hander Rylan Brown (Spartanburg) who picked up the win after tossing five innings, allowing just three runs and striking out three.

Over half of the Wolves’ starting line-up recorded multiple hits in the contest. Redshirt junior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) led the way with three hits in the game while scoring four runs.

Newberry got the scoring rolling in the third inning with three runs in the top half to take an early lead. After back-to-back singles from sophomore Jacob LeBron (Lexington) and senior Zane Tarrance (Odessa, Fla.), Marine would step in and force an error from the Lions shortstop that put him on second base and scored two runs. A single by the next batter drove him in, giving Newberry the 3-0 lead.

The Lions were able to crawl back into the contest and pull level with the Wolves by posting a trio of runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Newberry didn’t waste anytime regaining the lead, they responded with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth off single and stealing home retake the 5-3 lead. LeBron tallied another run for the Wolves in the top of the sixth and Newberry held the 6-4 advantage after six.

The eighth started with a single and a walk to put two runners on the base paths, both who found themselves crossing the plate after an RBI-single by Tarrance and a wild pitch. The next two runs scored when Marine rocketed a ball over the fence, giving Newberry the 11-4 edge.

More defensive miscues for the Lions in the ninth allowed the Wolves to score their last four runs with only one hit being tallied as they wrapped up the 15-4 win.