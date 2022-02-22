COLUMBIA — With the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Championships looming at the end of the month, the Newberry track and field teams traveled to Columbia to take part in the USC Indoor Open.

Sarah Abumere and Irma Watson Perez were the highlights as they both set school records for the second meet in a row. In the weight throw, Perez placed sixth overall and reset her school record with a mark of 16.16m. That throw also is the best mark put forth in the SAC so far this season. Abumere set the school record in the 200m, taking over a second off of her time with a final time of 25.55s.

In the 60m dash, Jada Johnson ran the second fastest time in program history at 7.84s. Johnson also ran the fourth fastest 200m time with a time of 26.48s. Joining Johnson on the 200m top ten list was Tyshira Green with her time of 28.20s, good for tenth all time. Layla Warren also added her name to the top ten list in the 60m with at 8.37s, reaching number eight on the list. Warren also ran the third fastest 60m hurdles time in school history with her time of 9.55s.

In the mile, Reagan Wells placed fifth overall running the third fastest in school history with a time of 5:58.43.

In the shot put, Kennedy Myers threw the seventh furthest mark in program history with a throw of 10.22m.

Other notable performances on the women’s side include Savannah Jordan placing third overall in the high jump at 1.50m and the 4x400m ‘A’ team placed sixth with a time of 4:17.87.

On the men’s side, Jase Hunter threw the third furthest mark in program history in the shot put at 13.21m and also placed fifth in the weight throw at 16.05m. Jon Williams joined Hunter in scoring position in the weight throw with the third furthest mark in program history, 15.36, good for eighth overall.

Davison Wright also added two program top ten times with the fourth fastest 200m time of 22.86 and the sixth fastest 60m time of 7.13s.

In the distance events, Jared Kilday ran the sixth fastest 3000m time with a finish of 11:36.11.

Other notable performances on the men’s team include Daniel Seawright placing seventh overall in the long jump at 6.91m and the 4×400 ‘A’ team placing eighth at 3:30.64.