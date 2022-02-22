NEWBERRY — The Wolves returned to the friendly confines of the Smith Road Complex and earned a pair of victories over the Southern Wesleyan Warriors Feb. 16. A combination of stellar pitching, timely hitting and outstanding fielding got the Wolves their 14th-straight win over the Warriors since 2008.

Game one:

The Wolves struck early to start the afternoon as they loaded the bases with back-to-back singles by Mallena Wright and Emily Hughes. This was followed by three straight walks to Lindsey Mitchell, Hannah Towery and Hailey Hill, the latter two brought home Wright and Hughes to give Newberry an early 2-0 lead.

That was all the offense the Wolves would need as Alexandrea Sullivan was phenomenal inside the circle. She pitched a complete game only allowing two hits and striking out 12, tying her career high.

The Warriors broke up the shutout in the sixth with a lead off home run; however, Sullivan retired the next three batters in order.

The Wolves responded by plating three in the bottom of the sixth off of an RBI triple by Emily Hughes that scored Wright and Vanessa Wilson. Lindsey Mitchell drove home Hughes with an RBI double to increase the Wolves lead to 5-1, which would be the final.

Game two:

Brittany Crowson upped the ante in game two as she followed Sullivan’s stellar performance in the circle with one of her own. She pitched five shutout innings, only allowing one hit, struck out four, and finished the game in under 70 pitches.

Offensively, the Wolves scored in four of the five innings. Sierra Brogdon got the scoring started with an RBI double to score Wright. In the second inning, Wilson hit an RBI single to score Tedi Nunn. Amber Dalfonso came home on a Wright fly out to make it 3-0 after two. The Wolves would pulled away in the fourth as RBI singles from Dalfonso, Wilson and Hughes mixed with an RBI groundout from Wright made it a 6-0 Newberry lead heading to the fifth.

Only needing two runs to make it a mercy rule, Reagan Smith came to the plate with one out and launched a 1-1 pitch for her first career home run. The Wolves got two singles and a walk to have the winning run 60 feet away for Wilson, who roped a walk-off double to right center that scored two to make it 9-0 and give the Wolves the win in five.