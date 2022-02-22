NEWBERRY— The Newberry softball team used two big innings to put away the Molloy College Lions, but were kept at arm’s length by the Hurricanes of Georgia Southwestern falling at home.

Game one:

The Wolves started off the morning by hosting the Molloy Lions of the East Coast Conference. This was the Lions’ first game of the season.

The Wolves used two first inning RBI singles from Hannah Towery and Tedi Nunn to take a 3-0 lead after the first.

In the circle, Kasey Widmyer tamed the Lions’ offense as she pitched her fourth complete game of the season and only allowing one hit and walk two via hit by pitch, both of those coming in the second inning.

In the fifth inning, as Lindsey Mitchell led off with a single and Towery followed with a double and the Wolves were in business. Hailey Hill brought home Mitchell with an RBI single and Nunn drove home both Towery and Hill to make it 6-0. After a Molloy pitching change, Tori Rose earned a walk before Widmyer helped her own cause with an RBI double to right, scoring Nunn. Mallena Wright sealed the win with a sacrifice fly and the Wolves had their second run-rule victory in a row, 8-0.

Game two:

The Wolves cut the Lions early lead using a sacrifice fly from Lindsey Mitchell to make it 2-1 after one inning of play.

Newberry tied the game up in the bottom of the second with a leadoff home run from Nunn and the score was tied at two after two.

The Hurricanes struck back with two runs in the top of the third to take the lead back at 4-2. They added on in the fifth inning using two bases loaded walks and an RBI single to increase their lead to 7-2. The Wolves responded with two in the fifth as Towery homered to make it 7-4.

Georgia Southwestern pulled away in the top of the seventh as they plated three more runs. Newberry loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh but could only get one run across as they fell at home for the first time this season, 11-6.