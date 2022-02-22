BROCKPORT, N.Y. – The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) released their Academic Squads for the 2021 Season.

Twenty members of the Newberry field hockey team were named as a part of the DII Academic Squad. This marks the third season in a row and fourth of the last five seasons that the Wolves have named 20 members to the team.

Those named to the squad: Olivia Adams, Tamsin Bangert, Haylie Bayens, Kaylee Bissett, Stembile Chikoore, Yasmin De Meyer, Lily Drury, Carly Ellis, Payton Findlay, Millie Gallagher, Grace Lee, Mollie McGann, Hailey Moore, Michaella Pirozzi, Sanne Pronk, Fiorella Berenguel, Erin Robbins, Lotje Schulpen, Caitlin Wassermann and Denelle Williams.

The NFHCA Academic Squad Program honors the student athletes who have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher in the first semester of the current academic year.

There were also four Wolves named to the squad for the fourth time in their careers: Olivia Adams, Grace Lee, Michaella Pirozzi and Erin Robbins.