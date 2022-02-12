PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School senior, Andrew Washington, will continue to play football at the collegiate level after signing his letter of intent on Feb. 2 (National Signing Day).

The 18-year-old Washington will play at Erskine College.

“I love the idea of starting up their program and the history behind it,” he said.

Washington has been playing football for the last 10 years and has played for four years at Mid-Carolina.

While at Erskine, Washington plans on majoring in business and sports management. He is most looking forward to meeting new people and new coaches.

“I’m ready to help the school out,” he said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.