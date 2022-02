NEWBERRY — Zack Chalmers, Newberry High School senior, signed his letter of intent to play football at Carson-Newman University on National Signing Day (Feb. 2).

Chalmers, 18, has been playing football since he was four years old and has played for NHS for the last four years.

While at Carson-Newman, Chalmers is most looking forward to meeting new people. While at school, Chalmers is planning on majoring in business.

