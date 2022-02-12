PROSPERITY — Justin Hedgepath, Mid-Carolina High School senior, will play football at Newberry College next year after signing a letter of intent on National Signing Day (Feb. 2).

Hedgepath, 18, said he is attending Newberry College because it felt like home.

“Everyone there is nice and it was home,” he said.

Hedgepath, who has been playing football for four years, said he plans on majoring in secondary education.

“I am looking forward to being able to have a second chance at playing football after my knee surgery. I’m looking forward to competing and enjoying life,” he said.

